America East News Summit Set for March 30-April 1

The America East News Summit is set to return March 30 to April 1 in Hershey, Pa. at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center. Administered by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association (PNA), more than 150 people are expected to attend. PNA president Brad Simpson said they anticipate a 50 percent increase in general attendance, most likely due to one big change in programming this year.

“The 2020 America East News Summit (will) combine the most popular elements of America East, PNA Advertising Conference and Publishers’ Convention to minimize your time away from the office and maximize your access to high-quality education, recognition ceremonies, discovery of new partners and networking opportunities,” explained Mary Firestone, PNA manager of meetings and member services.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Ryan Dohrn, founder of media strategy firm Brain Swell Media and the creator of the 360 Ad Sales System. With a 28-year career in media sales and marketing., Dohrn works with more than 70 newspapers and media companies.

“Ryan will be sharing 20 ideas from his global adventures working with over 400 media companies and over 15,000 media sales reps. Every idea is working today in media companies large and small. All ideas are proven and are bringing in revenue,” Simpson said. “In addition, Ryan will be speaking on how to find, train, and retain high-quality sales professionals that will help attendees achieve their financial goals.”

America East will also include single day tracks for advertising, editorial, production and management. Firestone highlighted a few below:

Effectively Managing the Trauma that Comes from Reporting on Trauma: Reporting on traumatic events has become an all too familiar responsibility for editorial teams. Just as first responders need to be aware of the effects their work on the front line brings to them as individuals, so must the journalists who report on stressful and tragic situations. This session will provide essential tips for reporters to ensure your own physical and emotional well-being as it relates to performing the duties of your job. It will include information about mental health, and provide coping strategies as well as details about support groups, both externally and within your own media organization.

Crime Reporting—Increase Reader Engagement by Digging Deeper Everyday: Reporting on crime is not new, but how you do so may be. This session will challenge the way reporters and editors approach and develop crime-related stories. The manpower and structure that was once reserved for extensive investigative journalism pieces may now be applicable to everyday articles. Providing more in-depth and meaningful perspective on crimes will help differentiate your team and position them as topical experts.

Digital Subscriptions Workshop—Accelerating Business Transformation Through Reader Revenue Growth: For the past year, Local Media Association chief strategy officer Jed Williams has co-led the Google News Initiative Subscriptions Lab, working intensively with ten daily newspapers to help them achieve meaningful reader revenue growth. In this exclusive workshop, Williams shares key lessons from the Lab, what they mean for your publication, and how to put your organization on a path to outsize success.

In addition, the America East Vendor Solutions Center (VSC) will be packed with activity, Simpson said. “The keynote luncheon, all of the receptions, the annual publishers’ dinner, and most other meals (including the celebrated return of Taco Tuesday) will be taking place in the VSC.” The VSC will also host E&P’s 25 Under 35 award winners at a reception on Monday, March 30.

With so many exciting changes this year, Firestone said, “(America East) will be an event of reinvention and rebirth as the show grows and develops while still holding the honored traditions of being the go-to destination for top-notch education brought to you by experienced and renowned speakers, networking and recognition events to celebrate the best and brightest individuals in the industry, and the place to learn about the best products and services from new and current news media partners in the Vendor Solutions Center.”

For more information, visit panewsmedia.org/event/americaeast.

Editor’s Note: Check our our podcast interview with PNA president Brad Simpson here.