2019 EPPY Award Winners Announced

E&P announced the winners of its 24th annual EPPY Awards on Oct. 23 at editorandpublisher.com.

This year’s EPPY Awards received more than 300 entries. Winners were selected from an international list of nominations to honor the best digital media websites across 30 diverse categories, in addition to categories for excellence in college and university journalism. Each category was separated into websites with more than 1 million monthly unique visitors, and those that receive less than 1 million. Winners must receive a score in the top one-third of the average score across all categories within their division. As a result, there may be no winner in categories not reaching this threshold.

Once again, thank you to our EPPY judges this year. Our panel of judges is made up of media leaders with backgrounds in website design, marketing/advertising, editorial, technology, education, and management.

Congratulations to our 2019 EPPY winners!

Best Daily Newspaper Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

BostonGlobe.com

Best Daily News Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

THE CITY

Best Online News Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

CNN

Best Online News Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Honolulu Civil Beat

Best Weekly or Non-Daily Newspaper Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Las Vegas Weekly | Greenspun Media Group

Best Business/Finance News on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

CNN Business

Best Business/Finance News on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

GrowthSpotter | Orlando Sentinel Media Group

Best Sports News on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

CNN Sport

Best Sports News on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Friday Night Drive | Shaw Media

Best Entertainment/Cultural News on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

The Undefeated | ESPN

Best Entertainment/Cultural News on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Religion Unplugged |The Media Project

Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

(TIE) – Destroyed: How the trashing of rape kits failed victims and jeopardizes public safety | CNN

(TIE) – The Valedictorian Project | BostonGlobe.com

Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

(TIE) – O’Hare’s Billions in Broken Promises | Better Government Association

(TIE) – The Girl Collector | The Cincinnati Enquirer

Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

(TIE) – Copy, paste, legislate | USA TODAY, The Arizona Republic, Center for Public Integrity

(TIE) – American (In)Justice | Variety and Rolling Stone

Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

On the Brink of Being Homeless in a “Sanctuary City” | The CITY

Best News or Event Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Exodus: The Climate Migration Crisis | The Weather Channel Digital

Best News or Event Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

(TIE) – A Solitary Death Sparks Prison Reform Push | THE CITY

(TIE) – Opioids: ‘Next generation is dying’ | Catholic Courier

Best Business Reporting with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

(TIE) – Bribery Division | International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, La Posta, McClatchy/Miami Herald and 16 other media partners

(TIE) – Sign Here to Lose Everything | Bloomberg News

Best Business Reporting with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Mauritius Leaks | International Consortium of Investigative Journalists

Best Digital Magazine with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Variety.com

Best Digital Magazine with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

(TIE) – Sonomamag.com | Sonoma Magazine

(TIE) – The Catalyst: A Journal of Ideas from the Bush Institute | George W. Bush Presidential Center

Best Innovation Project with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Ahead of the Fire | The Arizona Republic and the USA TODAY Network

Best Innovation Project with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

(TIE) – Kensington Voice

(TIE) – Recycling in Chicago | Better Government Association

Best Use of Data/Infographics with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Slavery’s explosive growth, in charts: How ’20 and odd’ became millions | USA TODAY

Best Community Service with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

The Valedictorian Project | BostonGlobe.com

Best Community Service with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Taken | The Greenville News

Best Use of Social Media/Crowd Sourcing with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Election Confessions | NBC News Digital

Best Use of Social Media/Crowd Sourcing with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Tamil Nadu Garment Factories Pills Investigation | Thomson Reuters Foundation

Best Mobile App with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

ESPN

Best News or Event Feature Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Losing Laura | BostonGlobe.com

Best News or Event Feature Video with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Police Sgt. Sean Gannon: One Year Later | Cape Cod Times

Best Sports Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Angie Wright Goes The Distance at Mint 400 | Las Vegas Review-Journal

Best Investigative/Enterprise Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

(TIE) – 44 Years, 41 Allegations | ESPN

(TIE) – A different kind of force, policing mental illness | NBC Left Field, Ed Ou

Best Podcast with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

(TIE) – Carruth | The Charlotte Observer

(TIE) – Last Seen | The Boston Globe & WBUR

Best Podcast with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

STAT, ReadoutLOUD | Boston Globe Life Sciences

Best Photojournalism with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Last Refuge – A Bay Area RV community bands together to fight City Hall

Best Overall Website Design with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

CNN Style

Best Overall Website Design with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

(TIE) – In the Margins | Temple University

(TIE) – U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Best Redesign/Relaunch with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

NBC News app for Apple TV | NBC News Digital

Best Redesign/Relaunch with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

PhiladelphiaNeighborhoods.com | Temple University

Best Editorial/Political Cartoon with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

Dennis Draughon | Capitol Broadcasting Co.

Best Promotional/Marketing Campaign with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

Supporting Local Journalism | Newsday Consumer Marketing

Best Business/Finance Blog with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over

QuickTakes | Bloomberg

Best Business/Finance Blog with under 1 million unique monthly visitors

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Best College/University Newspaper Website

NYCity News Service | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY

Best College/University News or Event Feature

Climate Countdown | NYCity News Service

Best University Investigative or Documentary Feature

State of Emergency | Carnegie-Knight News21