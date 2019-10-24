2019 EPPY Award Winners Announced
E&P announced the winners of its 24th annual EPPY Awards on Oct. 23 at editorandpublisher.com.
This year’s EPPY Awards received more than 300 entries. Winners were selected from an international list of nominations to honor the best digital media websites across 30 diverse categories, in addition to categories for excellence in college and university journalism. Each category was separated into websites with more than 1 million monthly unique visitors, and those that receive less than 1 million. Winners must receive a score in the top one-third of the average score across all categories within their division. As a result, there may be no winner in categories not reaching this threshold.
Once again, thank you to our EPPY judges this year. Our panel of judges is made up of media leaders with backgrounds in website design, marketing/advertising, editorial, technology, education, and management.
Congratulations to our 2019 EPPY winners!
Best Daily Newspaper Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
BostonGlobe.com
Best Daily News Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
THE CITY
Best Online News Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
CNN
Best Online News Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Honolulu Civil Beat
Best Weekly or Non-Daily Newspaper Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Las Vegas Weekly | Greenspun Media Group
Best Business/Finance News on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
CNN Business
Best Business/Finance News on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
GrowthSpotter | Orlando Sentinel Media Group
Best Sports News on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
CNN Sport
Best Sports News on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Friday Night Drive | Shaw Media
Best Entertainment/Cultural News on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
The Undefeated | ESPN
Best Entertainment/Cultural News on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Religion Unplugged |The Media Project
Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature on a Website with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
(TIE) – Destroyed: How the trashing of rape kits failed victims and jeopardizes public safety | CNN
(TIE) – The Valedictorian Project | BostonGlobe.com
Best Investigative/Enterprise Feature on a Website with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
(TIE) – O’Hare’s Billions in Broken Promises | Better Government Association
(TIE) – The Girl Collector | The Cincinnati Enquirer
Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
(TIE) – Copy, paste, legislate | USA TODAY, The Arizona Republic, Center for Public Integrity
(TIE) – American (In)Justice | Variety and Rolling Stone
Best Collaborative Investigative/Enterprise Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
On the Brink of Being Homeless in a “Sanctuary City” | The CITY
Best News or Event Feature with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Exodus: The Climate Migration Crisis | The Weather Channel Digital
Best News or Event Feature with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
(TIE) – A Solitary Death Sparks Prison Reform Push | THE CITY
(TIE) – Opioids: ‘Next generation is dying’ | Catholic Courier
Best Business Reporting with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
(TIE) – Bribery Division | International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, La Posta, McClatchy/Miami Herald and 16 other media partners
(TIE) – Sign Here to Lose Everything | Bloomberg News
Best Business Reporting with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Mauritius Leaks | International Consortium of Investigative Journalists
Best Digital Magazine with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Variety.com
Best Digital Magazine with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
(TIE) – Sonomamag.com | Sonoma Magazine
(TIE) – The Catalyst: A Journal of Ideas from the Bush Institute | George W. Bush Presidential Center
Best Innovation Project with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Ahead of the Fire | The Arizona Republic and the USA TODAY Network
Best Innovation Project with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
(TIE) – Kensington Voice
(TIE) – Recycling in Chicago | Better Government Association
Best Use of Data/Infographics with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Slavery’s explosive growth, in charts: How ’20 and odd’ became millions | USA TODAY
Best Community Service with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
The Valedictorian Project | BostonGlobe.com
Best Community Service with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Taken | The Greenville News
Best Use of Social Media/Crowd Sourcing with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Election Confessions | NBC News Digital
Best Use of Social Media/Crowd Sourcing with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Tamil Nadu Garment Factories Pills Investigation | Thomson Reuters Foundation
Best Mobile App with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
ESPN
Best News or Event Feature Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Losing Laura | BostonGlobe.com
Best News or Event Feature Video with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Police Sgt. Sean Gannon: One Year Later | Cape Cod Times
Best Sports Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Angie Wright Goes The Distance at Mint 400 | Las Vegas Review-Journal
Best Investigative/Enterprise Video with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
(TIE) – 44 Years, 41 Allegations | ESPN
(TIE) – A different kind of force, policing mental illness | NBC Left Field, Ed Ou
Best Podcast with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
(TIE) – Carruth | The Charlotte Observer
(TIE) – Last Seen | The Boston Globe & WBUR
Best Podcast with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
STAT, ReadoutLOUD | Boston Globe Life Sciences
Best Photojournalism with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Last Refuge – A Bay Area RV community bands together to fight City Hall
Best Overall Website Design with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
CNN Style
Best Overall Website Design with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
(TIE) – In the Margins | Temple University
(TIE) – U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Best Redesign/Relaunch with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
NBC News app for Apple TV | NBC News Digital
Best Redesign/Relaunch with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
PhiladelphiaNeighborhoods.com | Temple University
Best Editorial/Political Cartoon with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
Dennis Draughon | Capitol Broadcasting Co.
Best Promotional/Marketing Campaign with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
Supporting Local Journalism | Newsday Consumer Marketing
Best Business/Finance Blog with 1 million unique monthly visitors and over
QuickTakes | Bloomberg
Best Business/Finance Blog with under 1 million unique monthly visitors
U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Best College/University Newspaper Website
NYCity News Service | Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY
Best College/University News or Event Feature
Climate Countdown | NYCity News Service
Best University Investigative or Documentary Feature
State of Emergency | Carnegie-Knight News21