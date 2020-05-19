$4.7 Million Grant From Eric & Wendy Schmidt to NPR Collaborative Journalism Network

NPR announced today it has received a $4.7 million grant from philanthropists Eric and Wendy Schmidt to the Collaborative Journalism Network to create two new regional newsrooms–one in California and a Midwest hub connecting Member stations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska–that will increase local coverage across the states, especially in underserved communities, and will expand investigative reporting capacity.

These two new regional newsrooms will enable public radio stations in the states they serve to coordinate and expand their local and regional reporting and will also provide content to national news programs and digital platforms.