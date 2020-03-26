50 Local Newsrooms Receive Coronavirus Support From Facebook Grant Program

The Facebook Journalism Project (FJP), the Lenfest Institute for Journalism and the Local Media Association (LMA) are announcing the first round of North American local newsrooms receiving FJP Community Network grants to support their coronavirus news coverage. A complete list of winners will be announced in early April.

In this first round, 50 local newsrooms across the US and Canada are receiving $5,000 USD grants to help cover unexpected costs associated with covering the crisis in their communities. The grants will help fulfill needs such as increasing frequency of publishing, combating misinformation and serving vulnerable and at-risk groups.