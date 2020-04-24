$500K in Donations, 6,000 Supporters and 200 Publishers: COVID-19 Local News Fund Growing Fast
The COVID-19 Local News Fund launched its fundraising program for independent and family-owned nonprofits in late March, evolving over the past four weeks to partner with nearly 200 local media organizations that have raised $500,000 from 6,000 donors — and they’re just getting started.
The purpose of the Local Media Foundation's COVID-19 Local News Fund program is to increase coverage of COVID-19 issues in local communities. This allows local news organizations to solicit tax-deductible community donations to support and increase their coverage of the crisis.