7 Hard-to-Get Drone Visuals You Can Get During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has newsrooms across the country and the world scrambling to deliver vital information to their audiences. Newscasts and publications have taken on new value at a time where the public is intently tuned in to each breaking story about the disease.

But newsroom drone pilots may feel a little left out of the action as this story has put people indoors, carrying the story there with them. One silver lining is there are now great opportunities to get drone pictures and footage in areas that were previously hard to capture in a busier world.