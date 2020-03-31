75 Percent of Cable News Appearances by Members of Trump’s Coronavirus Task force Have been on Fox News

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, members of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force have overwhelmingly appeared on Fox News to discuss the virus, while largely shunning CNN and MSNBC.

According to Media Matters’ internal database, from the formation of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force on January 29 through March 27, task force members appeared 109 times on weekday cable news programs. Of those 109 appearances, 82 have been on Fox News, 22 on CNN, and just five on MSNBC.