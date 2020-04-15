A Bright Spot in a Gloomy Ad Market: Newsletter Ad Revenue is Up (For Some)

With entire advertising categories like travel and retail shuddering to a halt on spend and other marketers opting to avoid appearing next to coronavirus-related news stories, publishers are eager for any sign of growth. A small green shoot: With reader engagement on the up—captive audiences stuck inside clamor for updates and entertainment—there are some signs that their email newsletters are bringing in more revenue.

An analysis of more than 500 publisher clients of PowerInbox, a service that helps publishers monetize their newsletters, found publisher clients generated 24% more revenue from their email newsletters in the latter weeks of March (12-23) as the crisis ramped up than at the beginning of the month (1-11.)