A Fast-Food Chain is Paying to Take Down 16 Canadian Newspapers’ Paywalls This Month

We live in unprecedented times. Communities world over have willingly isolated themselves in their homes to stop the spread of a virus. Travel and socializing has ground to a halt, leaving parks, arenas, and bars empty.

And a fried chicken chain is stepping in to make sure Canadians can access journalism.

On April 1, Postmedia announced it is partnering with Mary Brown’s Chicken & Taters, a Canadian fast-food restaurant with 170 locations, to drop its paywall on all content for the entire month. “We’re pleased and gratified by this generous vote of confidence in our journalism,” wrote Lucinda Chodan, senior vice president of editorial, on the National Post’s website.