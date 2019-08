The most aggressive response to the collapse of local journalism has come from hundreds of upstart news outlets that have formed over the last 15 years. We asked several industry innovators—three founders of local digital operations, and the architects of a program aimed at bringing legacy newsrooms into the digital era—to share their visions of what local news can look like without a local newspaper.

