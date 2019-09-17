News Newsletter News 

A High-Stakes Election for Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel’s Press

Jon Allsop | CJR  September 17, 2019

In April, the right-wing bloc led by Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, won a high-stakes election, but lacked a majority in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. Following talks, Netanyahu was unable to form a coalition government. Rather than give rivals a go, he triggered fresh elections, which take place today—as Haaretz, an Israeli daily, puts it, dryly, it’s an election “so nice they held it twice.”

