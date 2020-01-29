A Key Web Standards Group Will Help Decide What Comes After the Third-Party Cookie

The Improving Web Advertising Business Group quietly formed in 2017 to serve as cross-industry forum for discussions about how online advertising could be made more effective and secure. A subcommittee of the World Wide Web Consortium (or W3C), this group of business representatives recently gained more attention after Google announced this month its plans to eventually kill off third-party cookies in its Chrome browser: Google said it would rely on the group to provide feedback on the company’s proposals for alternatives to the third-party cookies.