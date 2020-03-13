News Newsletter News 

A Local Newsroom at the Heart of Italy’s Corona Crisis

Simone Flueckiger | WAN-IFRA   March 13, 2020

As Italy finds itself in lockdown and people are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, news organisations have been forced to prepare for a potential full work-from-home scenario, and develop measures to ensure the flow of news isn’t interrupted.

In this regard, Liguria-based company Edinet, which publishes Il Vostro Giornale and Genova24, seems to be one step ahead of competitors, as its reporters have been working remotely long before the outbreak.

