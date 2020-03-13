A Local Newsroom at the Heart of Italy’s Corona Crisis

As Italy finds itself in lockdown and people are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, news organisations have been forced to prepare for a potential full work-from-home scenario, and develop measures to ensure the flow of news isn’t interrupted.

In this regard, Liguria-based company Edinet, which publishes Il Vostro Giornale and Genova24, seems to be one step ahead of competitors, as its reporters have been working remotely long before the outbreak.