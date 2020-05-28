A Mad Men Approach to Saving Local News
The federal government could help save local news—without endangering the free press—by taking some inspiration from Don Draper and getting creative with advertising spending.
The federal government already spends about $1 billion annually on advertising, for military recruitment (“Be All That You Can Be!”), Census implementation (“Shape Your Future”) and public health campaigns (“Tips from Former Smokers”). Many if not most of those ads go on national TV, cable networks or social media.Read More