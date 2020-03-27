A Major Brand Stopped Its Ads From Appearing On Coronavirus Content. Here are The News Sites That Lost Revenue.

The coronavirus pandemic has inspired an unprecedented surge in news readership. But it hasn’t created a concurrent surge in advertising revenue—starving news organizations of the resources they desperately need in a time of crisis. Advertisers are pulling back what they are spending, and refusing to allow their ads to be placed next to stories that report on the pandemic.

Fears that its ads would appear next to news stories about the coronavirus pandemic led one major global brand to drastically reduce the number of digital ads it placed on the websites of the New York Times, CNN, USA Today, and the Washington Post in March, according to internal data obtained by BuzzFeed News.