A New York Times Blockchain Project Aims to Help Convince People That a Photo Really Is (or Isn’t!) What it Seems to Be

People—and by people I mean non-journalists here, normals—have some pretty wild misconceptions about how reporters and editors do their work. To take one example: Only 58 percent think that, when reporters use anonymous sources, they actually know who the source is; most of the rest think the journalists themselves have no idea who they’re talking to.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/a-new-york-times-blockchain-project-aims-to-help-convince-people-that-a-photo-really-is-or-isnt-what-it-seems-to-be/