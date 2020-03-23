A North Carolina Nonprofit Assembled an Emergency Team to Report on the Coronavirus Across the State
Newsrooms across the country are scrambling to cover the most widespread epidemic in a century. Those in North Carolina will be getting an extra hand.
The nonprofit Carolina Public Press formed what it calls an Emergency News Team, which will investigate and report on a wide variety of known and potential coronavirus impacts on North Carolinians, from health care to the economy, elections to education.Read More