A North Carolina Nonprofit Assembled an Emergency Team to Report on the Coronavirus Across the State

Catherine Sweeney | Poynter  March 23, 2020

Newsrooms across the country are scrambling to cover the most widespread epidemic in a century. Those in North Carolina will be getting an extra hand.

The nonprofit Carolina Public Press formed what it calls an Emergency News Team, which will investigate and report on a wide variety of known and potential coronavirus impacts on North Carolinians, from health care to the economy, elections to education.

