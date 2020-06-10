Coronavirus News Newsletter News Revenue 

A Quarter of Dennis Publishing UK Staff Facing Redundancy

Mark Sweney | Guardian   June 10, 2020

The owner of dozens of magazines including The Week, Minecraft World and Viz has put a quarter of its UK staff into a redundancy consultation process as the coronavirus crisis hammers the publishing industry.

Dennis Publishing, the company founded by the late media entrepreneur Felix Dennis, has begun a consultation process with 122 of its approximately 480 UK staff. The company is understood to be seeking to cut just over half of those staff involved in the consultation.

