A Quarter of Dennis Publishing UK Staff Facing Redundancy
The owner of dozens of magazines including The Week, Minecraft World and Viz has put a quarter of its UK staff into a redundancy consultation process as the coronavirus crisis hammers the publishing industry.
Dennis Publishing, the company founded by the late media entrepreneur Felix Dennis, has begun a consultation process with 122 of its approximately 480 UK staff. The company is understood to be seeking to cut just over half of those staff involved in the consultation.Read More