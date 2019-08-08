‘A Time of Great Shift’: Journalists Reflect on Covering Mass Shootings and Extremism

When a gunman opened fire at a busy department store in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday August 3, it became one of at least three other shootings so far in 2019 to be announced in advance on the messageboard 8chan.

Like March’s attack on a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, and the murder at a synagogue in California a month later, long-winded rationalisation for the murders appeared online before the shooting began.