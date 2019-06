Standing ovations. A surge in subscriptions. Hugs from random readers. At a time when journalists are being vilified as “the enemy of the people,” staff members at the Capital Gazette newspaper are feeling the embrace of a grateful community, one year after a gunman went on a newsroom rampage that left five of their colleagues dead.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/a-year-after-newsroom-attack-journalists-embraced-by-city/