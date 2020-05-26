AAP Bidders Likely to Shed Jobs at Newswire Service, if They Can Save It
Jobs cuts appear likely at a pared-back Australian Associated Press focused on its fundamental newswire service, if a consortium of investors and philanthropists is able to save the newswire from closure next month.
But Peter Tonagh, the former News Corp chief executive who is leading the consortium, said the group was concerned with saving as many jobs as possible to help preserve diversity in Australia's media market, already one of the most concentrated in the democratic world.