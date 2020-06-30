AAP Customers Off Limits for News Corp Newswire
Australian Associated Press customers will be prevented from signing a deal with News Corp Australia’s newswire for six months under a proposed sale agreement with the new owners that is expected to be completed early this week.
Industry sources familiar with the contract between AAP and the consortium of philanthropists and investors led by chief executive Peter Tonagh said that News Corp will be unable to immediately poach customers from the revived AAP newswire…Read More