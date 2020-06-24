ABC to Cut 250 Jobs, Dump 7.45am Radio News Bulletin and Axe ABC Life Brand
The ABC is suffering “death by a thousand cuts” and “an act of vandalism”, unions have said, after Australia’s national broadcaster unveiled cuts to 250 jobs and sweeping changes to plug a budget shortfall.
The opposition leader, Anthony Albanese, also accused the government of an “appalling” failure to value the ABC – which played a critical role in Australia’s democracy – and he was “very sorry to see job losses at a time like this.”Read More