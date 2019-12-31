Abducted Sri Lanka Journalist’s Wife: Military Derails Case

The wife of an abducted Sri Lankan journalist is accusing the military of trying to derail a court case in which nine soldiers have been charged with her husband’s abduction and enforced disappearance nearly 10 years ago.

Sandya Ekneligoda, who has struggled for years to seek justice for her abducted husband, Prageeth Ekneligoda, said some officers serving in the military intelligence “are trying to destroy evidence and intimidate the witnesses.”