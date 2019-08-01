News Newsletter News 

About a Quarter of Large U.S. Newspapers Laid Off Staff in 2018

Elizabeth Grieco | Pew Research Center  August 1, 2019

Layoffs continue to pummel U.S. newspapers. Roughly a quarter of papers with an average Sunday circulation of 50,000 or more experienced layoffs in 2018, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis.

The layoffs come on top of the roughly one-third of papers in the same circulation range that experienced layoffs in 2017.

