About a Quarter of Large U.S. Newspapers Laid Off Staff in 2018
Layoffs continue to pummel U.S. newspapers. Roughly a quarter of papers with an average Sunday circulation of 50,000 or more experienced layoffs in 2018, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis.
The layoffs come on top of the roughly one-third of papers in the same circulation range that experienced layoffs in 2017.
One thought on “About a Quarter of Large U.S. Newspapers Laid Off Staff in 2018”
Sadly, a very bleak analysis.