Acting CBP Commissioner: Harassment Of Journalists By Agents is ‘Unacceptable’

Amy Russo | Huffpost   October 9, 2019
Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan spoke out against harassment of journalists after a reporter said he was asked repeatedly by a customs official whether he writes “propaganda.”

“Unequivocally, let me say that any journalist that is stopped and harassed and treated improperly because they’re a journalist is absolutely unacceptable―unequivocally,” Morgan said during a Tuesday press briefing at the White House.

