Adams Publishing Group Chooses Brainworks Stratica as Enterprise Wide Solution

Brainworks Software has announced its long-time customer, Adams Publishing Group, has chosen Brainworks Stratica Advertising and CRM solution for their estimated 550 users company wide.

Adams Publishing Group currently has 27 daily newspapers, more than 100 non-daily newspapers, and a number of other media-related businesses in 15 states and the District of Columbia. Other Adams family enterprises include outdoor advertising (billboards), radio, wine, Camping World/Good Sam (recreational vehicles), and significant philanthropic endeavors.

Mark Adams, president and CEO of Adams Publishing Group said, “We wanted a partner that has similar values and prides themselves on high-quality customer service like we do. Being a Brainworks development partner has allowed us to make our vision a reality. We’re excited to have Stratica because it will provide our sales reps the forecasting and pipeline tools they will need to identify and capitalize on revenue opportunities and growth. With Stratica being mobile, it will make our sales reps more efficient so they can spend more time with customers and sell more. The combination of APG and Brainworks is going to make us an unstoppable force.”

“The media industry expectations are at an all-time high and we do our best work helping our customers succeed,” added Rick Sanders, president and CEO at Brainworks Software. “We look forward to working with APG, both as customer and co-development partner. We recognize that significant changes are happening in the traditional partner model and the best path to profitability in this industry is through co-development partnerships that are easy to do business with like APG.”