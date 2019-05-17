Adams Publishing Group Selects LEAP

LEAP, the news media’s leading full-service provider of data-optimized omnichannel marketing solutions has been selected by Adams Publishing Group to drive an ambitious multi-channel audience strategy.

Adams Publishing Group (APG) is a family-owned community newspaper company that operates 27 daily newspapers and more than 100 non-daily newspapers in 15 states and the District of Columbia. APG will use LEAP’s technology and rich newsmedia expertise to provide an end-to-end solution designed to meaningfully improve customer development, retention and value. This includes providing a 360 degree customer view and the execution of LEAP’s unique Customer Lifecycle Management curriculum, currently utilized by 300 newsmedia brands across North America to optimize marketing performance.

Commenting on the collaboration, Tom Ratkovich, LEAP’s co-founder and president, stated, “APG is a vibrant, growing publisher committed to providing high quality products and services that make a positive difference in the lives of its constituents. We are privileged to support its vision for community media.”

Esther Maina, Vice President, Circulation & Audience Development at Adams Publishing Group commented, “This partnership will bring a new level of technology and automation to our circulation department’s audience development initiatives that most have never experienced during their newspaper careers. I’m very excited to be part of this integration. I’m confident we will experience and enjoy increased circulation and revenue gains with the implementation of their Customer Lifecycle Management (CLM) curriculum.”

LEAP specializes in the media industry, applying best practices in the use of data, analytics and multi-channel marketing to drive digital and print subscriber initiatives, enhance customer value and diversify revenue. At the heart of those solutions is the BlueVenn Omnichannel Marketing Hub, specifically tailored to deliver analytics and customer journeys that grow, engage and monetize audiences.