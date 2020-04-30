‘Adapt or Die’: Newsrooms Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The advent of COVID-19 “may well get journalism to shed a lot of old skin and proceed remade in the future”. That is one of many impassioned responses I’ve received to a global survey of journalists to assess how they are coping with lockdown.

Working from home, being furloughed and having to deal with relentlessly grim stories is having a pronounced effect on the mental well-being of reporters. But the replies I’ve received underline how this moment represents an opportunity to speed up digital workflows and co-opt innovative tools. In other words, the need to adapt or die.