Advertising in Crisis: The Long and Winding Road Back

The economic effects of COVID-19 on communities worldwide are wreaking havoc on the advertising marketplaces on which media companies rely to fund journalism, according to speakers addressing the INMA Virtual World Congress Monday.

The road to recovery is unclear and may never return to pre-COVID levels.

Today was the third of nine World Congress modules featuring analyses by Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, and Prohaska Consulting, as well as case studies from Gannett | USA Today Network, Infoglobo, South China Morning Post, and The Irish Times. The Congress has attracted 341 delegates from 43 countries.