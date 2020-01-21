Advertising’s share of time spent with media continues to erode, falling to a 45% share of media revenues in the U.S. in 2020, according to this year’s edition of the Global Consumer Media Usage & Exposure Forecast from PQ Media.

While advertising continues to remain the dominant share of media revenues vs. consumer spending on a global basis, it also continues to erode, falling to less than two-thirds (65.9%) in 2020, according to PQ Media.