After a Decade of Testing Business Models, Tech In Asia is Finally on a Path to Profitability

With a decade of covering Asia’s tech ecosystem, Tech In Asia is no stranger to the volatility of startup life—nor is it immune from it itself.

Battling in search of viability for over a decade, the Singapore-based media outlet recently announced that 2019 was its first profitable year since CEO Willis Wee cofounded it as the tech blog Penn Olson in 2009—thanks to a revenue mix of events, branded content, and recently launched paid subscriptions.