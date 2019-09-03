After Another Mass Shooting, the Media Must Keep Focus on Gun Reform
Jon Allsop | CJRSeptember 3, 2019
On Saturday, there was yet another tragedy in America. A gunman opened fire on state troopers as they attempted to stop his vehicle near Midland, in the Permian Basin of West Texas. A high-speed chase ensued along 15 miles of highway linking Midland and Odessa…
One thought on “After Another Mass Shooting, the Media Must Keep Focus on Gun Reform”
CJR cites a Washington Post columnist’s proposal that news outlets should toss objective journalism out the door, destroy barriers between news content and editorial content that comprise the foundation of ethical journalism, and allow newsrooms coordinate with columnists to lobby politicians:
“Reporters and columnists could, between them, suggest possible solutions, demand specific plans from lawmakers, and ask our leaders what they’re doing to fix the problem for as long as it takes for them to fix it,” says CJR, citing Washington Post columnist Margaret Sullivan
If that is the direction news reporters deliberately take, they might need to be registered as lobbyists.