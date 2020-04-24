After Coronavirus Furloughs, Gannett Newspapers Lay Off Journalists Around the Country

Layoffs were underway Friday at Gannett, which merged with GateHouse in late 2019 to become the largest newspaper chain in the U.S. with 261 newspapers in 46 states.

We don’t yet have a clear picture of how many people and positions were affected and will update this story when we do.

It’s unclear if the layoffs are in response to the economic impact of the coronavirus or the result of the merger with Gatehouse, though one source told Poynter the cuts relate to the GateHouse/Gannett integration and that sites with overlap were getting the cuts. Gannett executives told The New York Times in November that they would look for “efficiencies” after the merger.