After Four Killed This Year, Safety For Mexican Journalists Remains Priority Among ‘10 Most Urgent’ Press Freedom Cases

Katherine Love | Forbes   September 3, 2019

As news agencies surface inhumane immigration conditions, another grave reality beyond the U.S. southern border demands attention: Mexico ranks as the deadliest country in the world for journalists in 2019. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has tracked at least four killings in direct relation to journalists’ work, while still investigating seven other deaths.

