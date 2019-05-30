After Four Years of Handing Out Money for European News Projects, Google is Expanding Its Funding to North America

Since Google launched its Digital News Initiative in Europe in 2015, it’s supported 662 European projects with payouts totaling more than €140 million. Now that effort is going global, and that means Google money will become available for North American news organizations: Google announced yesterday that it’s looking to fund digital news projects on this continent.

