Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Covering Black Deaths

On March 13, as much of the country began to shut down in response to the coronavirus crisis, Breonna Taylor—a 26-year-old Black woman, an emergency medical technician from Louisville, Kentucky—was asleep at home with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Around 12:30 in the morning, Taylor and Walker were abruptly awakened. It sounded like a break-in. Police officers from the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department had arrived on her doorstep in plain clothes and, according to lawyers representing the Taylor family, entered the home without knocking or saying who they were.