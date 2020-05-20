Aiming for Novelty in Coronavirus Coverage, Journalists End Up Sensationalizing the Trivial and Untrue

For centuries, what has made news valuable and news organizations profitable has been the speed at which journalists collect and disseminate information.

This is useful for both commerce and public service. But the rush for novelty can prioritize sensationalism over depth, and elevate the newest tidbit of information over more important reporting.

Examples of this include reporting on such unimportant and inconsequential tweets by President Donald Trump as his bizarre accusation that a morning cable TV host murdered somebody, or his pride in the ratings for his pandemic press conferences.

When novelty replaces context, the ironic result is a less-informed but more up-to-date public.