Aligning the User Data That Websites and Apps Collect With What Consumers Expect

With the California Consumer Privacy Act now the law, digital media companies are reevaluating their online data collection policies and the procedures they use to ensure compliance. Many in the industry see the CCPA as the most comprehensive consumer privacy law and a benchmark for other states to follow. It’s a call to reassess the collection and use of personal information in the digital media ecosystem. That’s one reason it’s important to review how consumer expectations align—or don’t—with current online data collection practices.