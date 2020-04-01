Alliance, Others Encourage USPS to Incentivize Business Mailings Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The Alliance and 11 other business associations sent a letter to the United States Postal Service (USPS) encouraging the agency to put forward measures in the coming weeks that will provide business mailers with incentives to stay in our nation’s postal system during the COVID-19 crisis. Associations representing newspapers, magazines, direct mailers, non-profit mailers and others reminded USPS management that its operations are fully funded by postage rates paid by individuals and businesses. As the coronavirus crisis continues to unfold, businesses are pulling back on advertising, which is already having an impact on solo and shared mail marketing campaigns, including newspapers’ Total Market Coverage products. As a result of this advertising contraction, businesses that distribute marketing mail for advertisers are likely to scale back their own operations or abandon the mail altogether.