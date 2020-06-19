Alliance Releases New White Paper Outlining Google’s Dominant Market Behavior, Harming of Journalism
Today, the News Media Alliance released a White Paper, “How Google Abuses Its Position as a Market Dominant Platform to Strong-Arm News Publishers and Hurt Journalism.” The Alliance has submitted the White Paper to the Department of Justice (DOJ) as they proceed with an investigation of Google’s anticompetitive behavior.
The White Paper, which is based on more than a year of interviews and consultations with many Alliance members about their experiences with Google products…Read More