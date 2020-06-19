News Newsletter News 

Alliance Releases New White Paper Outlining Google’s Dominant Market Behavior, Harming of Journalism

Press Release | News Media Alliance  June 19, 2020

Today, the News Media Alliance released a White Paper, “How Google Abuses Its Position as a Market Dominant Platform to Strong-Arm News Publishers and Hurt Journalism.” The Alliance has submitted the White Paper to the Department of Justice (DOJ) as they proceed with an investigation of Google’s anticompetitive behavior.

The White Paper, which is based on more than a year of interviews and consultations with many Alliance members about their experiences with Google products…

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *