International lawyer Amal Clooney is to spearhead a team of global law experts providing assistance to Philippines journalist Maria Ressa, a London-based law firm has announced. In a statement from the frim Doughty Street Chambers, Clooney called Ressa “a courageous journalist who is being persecuted for reporting the news and standing up to human rights abuses.”

