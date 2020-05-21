Amazon’s UK Chief Emerges as BBC Director General Contender, but Coronavirus Complicates Hiring Plan

Amazon’s UK boss Doug Gurr has emerged as a contender for the BBC director general role, but sources have told Deadline that the coronavirus crisis has complicated the broadcaster’s plans to have the best possible field of candidates.

The Guardian reported on Thursday that Gurr has joined a shortlist of candidates to succeed Tony Hall, although Amazon said it does not comment on “rumor and speculation” and the BBC also declined to comment. Gurr adds to an already known field of BBC Studios CEO Tim Davie, BBC director of content Charlotte Moore, and Will Lewis, the former Dow Jones CEO and Wall Street Journal publisher. Sources suggest there could be other contenders on the list.