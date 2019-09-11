News Newsletter News 

American Newsrooms Should Employ More People of Color, Annual ASNE Survey Finds

Doris Truong | Poynter   September 11, 2019

Fewer people of color are employed in America’s newsrooms than organizers of a well-known newsroom diversity survey had hoped.

Unveiled Tuesday in New Orleans, the American Society of News Editors’ 41st annual Newsroom Diversity Survey showed legacy print newsrooms’ diversity numbers have held steady since last year, still trailing the U.S. population with 22% of staffers being people of color, and even fewer holding leadership positions (just 19%).

