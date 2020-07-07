American Press Institute Announces 2020 Table Stakes Cohort

Six news organizations from across the country will participate in the 2020 Major Market Table Stakes program, a yearlong innovative learning program facilitated by API that helps news organizations transform their journalism and business through intensive change-management training for news leaders. This year’s cohort includes the Times Union in Albany, N.Y., the Akron Beacon Journal in Ohio, the Tennessean in Nashville, The Oklahoman in Oklahoma City, The San Diego Union-Tribune and CalMatters.