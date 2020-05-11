Americans Struggle to Navigate COVID-19 ‘Infodemic’

The novel coronavirus pandemic has spawned what the World Health Organization is calling an “infodemic,” an overabundance of information–some of it false–about COVID-19. Americans divide evenly over whether it is harder or easier to be well-informed about the coronavirus because of easy access to a wide variety of information sources. Fifty-eight percent believe they are well-informed about the virus. Separately, 36% indicate they feel overwhelmed.

U.S. adults acknowledge that misinformation about the virus is a major problem. Asked to identify the two most common sources of misinformation, a combined 68% name social media and 54% name the Trump administration, though more give the Trump administration as their first response (47%) than social media (15%).