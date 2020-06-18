News Newsletter News 

Americans Want Some Online Misinformation Removed, but Aren’t Sure Who Should do It

Susan Benkelman and Harrison Mantas | Poynter   June 18, 2020

A new survey from the Knight Foundation and Gallup found that a majority of Americans (65%) want the internet to be a place of free expression. But eight in 10 people said they don’t trust big tech companies to make the right decisions about what content appears on their sites, and what should be removed.

At the same time, the survey’s respondents, especially conservatives, said they trust the government even less to make these decisions.

