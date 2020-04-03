Content Coronavirus News Newsletter News 

Americans Want to See What’s Happening in Hospitals Now. But It’s Hard for Journalists to Get Inside.

Elahe Izadi and Sarah Ellison | Washington Post   April 3, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has been likened to a war. But journalists are largely absent from the harrowing, heartbreaking front line of this crisis: hospitals.

In a disaster with an invisible enemy—no burning buildings or swamped towns to photograph—it is emergency rooms and intensive-care units where the day-to-day human toll of the deadly illness is most plainly visible. But a combination of health worries and privacy concerns has made it extremely difficult for the members of the media to go into these places and capture a vivid, firsthand portrait of this facet of the crisis.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *