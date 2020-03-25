Americans Who Primarily Get News Through Social Media are Least Likely to Follow COVID-19 Coverage
While coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic consumes the nation’s news, people whose most common pathway to political and election news is through social media are less likely than others to be closely following that coverage.
And more of these social media news consumers say they have seen at least some misinformation about the pandemic, according to a survey conducted March 10-16, 2020, as a part of Pew Research Center's Election News Pathways project.