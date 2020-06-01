America’s Labor Crises Hit a Depleted Beat

A normal day of reporting on labor in America is busy. But these are not normal days.

Precarious labor conditions under the Trump administration—including the repeal of the Fair Play and Safe Workplaces Executive Order, the appointment of a corporate-friendly labor secretary, and numerous other anti-worker policies—have turned catastrophic. Since mid-March, one in five Americans has filed for unemployment benefits. Employees who can work from the safety of home tend to be wealthier, while those who can’t have planned and executed unprecedented actions across multiple industries. As Hamilton Nolan, labor reporter with In These Times (and CJR’s public editor for the Washington Post), puts it, “There’s a crisis in every single workplace at the same time.” And too few reporters to cover them all.